StockNews.com Upgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

RFP opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.91. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $5,133,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

