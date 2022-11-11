StockNews.com Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to “Buy”

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

INT opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

