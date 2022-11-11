Stonegate Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

NYSE EW opened at $72.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,326. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

