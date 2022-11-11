Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases 601 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

