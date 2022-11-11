Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 589,346 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 589,346 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 223,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

