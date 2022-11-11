Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.81

Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 139969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.92 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Recommended Stories

