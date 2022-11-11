Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 504.2% in October

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 504.2% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.00) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($14.50) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

