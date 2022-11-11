Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lifted by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 333.3% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.74.

Stryker Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE SYK traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.