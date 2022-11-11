Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $234.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1,533.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $234,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $6,691,000. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 48,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,464,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $285.63. 1,372,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,316,172. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average of $294.46.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

