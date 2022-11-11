Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 8,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,087. The company has a market capitalization of $365.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

