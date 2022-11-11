Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

