Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Summit Industrial Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday.
Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance
Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $18.83.
About Summit Industrial Income REIT
Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMMCF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.