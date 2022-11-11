Summit Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 292,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 98,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,797. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $81.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.29.

