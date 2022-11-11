Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Sunoco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.43. 1,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,185. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.02.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.