Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 537,200 shares, an increase of 1,239.7% from the October 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

SBFM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 210,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. Sunshine Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFM. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound.

