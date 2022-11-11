SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

SuperCom Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SPCB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,079. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

SuperCom ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 81.57% and a negative return on equity of 94.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

