Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.19. 604,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,495. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 339.67. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.44 and a one year high of C$14.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45.

Insider Activity

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,352.18.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

