Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.

Surmodics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 120,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

About Surmodics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 930,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,196,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,565,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 320.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

