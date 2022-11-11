Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.54–$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$107.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.56 million.
Surmodics Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 120,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006. Surmodics has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).
