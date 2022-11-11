Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SZKMY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

