Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 52.2% in October

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Suzuki Motor Stock Performance
Shares of SZKMY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.90. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.98.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.