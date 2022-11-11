SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after purchasing an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $230.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.01 and its 200-day moving average is $395.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.