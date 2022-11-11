SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $23.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.96. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cigna’s current full-year earnings is $23.14 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

NYSE:CI opened at $323.34 on Wednesday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $331.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

