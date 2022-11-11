SVB Leerink Trims Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Target Price to $1.50

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clover Health Investments’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 98.35% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 33.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 70,507 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 7.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 430,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 70.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 460.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

