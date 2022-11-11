SVB Leerink Weighs in on Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.67). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 714.82%.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 7.4 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRBU. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

