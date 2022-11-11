Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Down 37.3% Over Last Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $47.75 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,743,107,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,596,099 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

