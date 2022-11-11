Swiss National Bank Buys 16,800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of International Business Machines worth $550,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.35. The stock had a trading volume of 123,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,734. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

