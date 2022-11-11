Swiss National Bank Buys 48,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,663,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Intel worth $660,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 52.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,631,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,166 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 71.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,572,524. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

