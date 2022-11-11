Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,637,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $506,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. 222,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,339,824. The company has a market capitalization of $163.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.