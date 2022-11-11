Swiss National Bank Has $329.27 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,883,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Altria Group worth $329,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.83. 257,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,261. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

