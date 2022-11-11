Swiss National Bank Has $348.63 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,970 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $348,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 19.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $411,837,000 after acquiring an additional 746,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

AMAT stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

