Swiss National Bank Has $747.37 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Danaher worth $747,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 100.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $271.77. 111,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,881. The firm has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

