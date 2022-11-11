Swiss National Bank Sells 19,600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Mondelez International worth $373,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.29. 205,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

