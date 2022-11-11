Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Switch has increased its dividend by an average of 51.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Switch has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Switch to earn $0.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.96 on Friday. Switch has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

