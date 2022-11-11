Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 526.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

