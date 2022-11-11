Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($111.00) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($107.00) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Symrise Stock Performance

Symrise stock opened at €109.60 ($109.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.44. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($56.96) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($73.48).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

