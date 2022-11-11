Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNH. Barclays reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $99.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.90.
Syneos Health stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.75.
Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.
