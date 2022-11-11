Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. 134,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 433.67% and a negative return on equity of 157.22%. On average, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

