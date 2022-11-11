Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.98. 134,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 372,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130,076 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.