Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYY. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,043. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

