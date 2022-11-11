Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYY. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,043. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

