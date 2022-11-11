Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,043. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

