System1 (NYSE:SST) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

System1 Stock Performance

SST stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. System1 has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that System1 will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,672,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,725,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other System1 news, Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,672,586 shares in the company, valued at $186,725,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,400,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,085,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,522,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in System1 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in System1 during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About System1

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

