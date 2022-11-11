Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Down 37.5% in October

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 30.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,073,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 487,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 45.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition by 22.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 874,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,886,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TOAC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

