Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of TNDM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
