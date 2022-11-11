Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

