Tangible Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $42.46 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $42.46 million and approximately $12.67 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.6485069 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

