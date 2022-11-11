Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.19. 239,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,373. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average of $165.69.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

