TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the October 15th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $76,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TC Biopharm stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. TC Biopharm has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

