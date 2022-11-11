TD Securities Boosts Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock remained flat at $29.82 during trading hours on Friday. 250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

