TD Securities Trims Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Target Price to C$3.75

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their price target on Prime Mining from C$6.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Prime Mining Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 3,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,854. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

