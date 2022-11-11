Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tecogen Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS TGEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 61,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

