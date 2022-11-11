Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:THW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 128,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Institutional Trading of Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

