Telcoin Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $99.69 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.86 or 0.00584122 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,097.60 or 0.30425970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000292 BTC.
Telcoin Token Profile
Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.
