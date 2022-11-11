Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Lowered to €0.20

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €0.24 ($0.24) to €0.20 ($0.20) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Telecom Italia from €0.37 ($0.37) to €0.20 ($0.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.22) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.17) price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.19.

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,686. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

