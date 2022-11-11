Tellor (TRB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.86 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and $11.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be bought for $11.65 or 0.00069095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002708 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,224 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
